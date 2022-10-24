ENG
When will Russia lose Kherson? Bohuslaev’s betrayal | Butusov LIVE. Live updates

When will Russia lose Kherson? How are the occupiers preparing to defend Kherson? Is it possible to blow up Kakhovka dam? And a stunning exposure of the SBU. Hero of Ukraine Bohuslaev illegally sold engines to Russia during an invasion so that Russian helicopters could kill Ukrainian citizens. This is what Yuriy Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, talks about live on Butusov Plus TV channel.

Watch on Censor.NЕТ.

Read more: Russian occupants are taking prisoners from Kherson under a guise of "evacuation", - City Council

