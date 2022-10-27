ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13808 visitors online
News Video War
15 616 20

Odesa’s territorial defenders shot two occupiers with drone. VIDEO

Fighters of the 126th Odessa Terrodefense Brigade published a video recording of the successful operation of a combat drone.

As reported by Censor.NET, the recording recorded the moment the ammunition hit two occupants.

Read more: Air defense shoots down Russian X-59 missile in Dnipro region - AC "East"

Author: 

drones (2332) territorial defence (71)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 