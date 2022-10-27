Odesa’s territorial defenders shot two occupiers with drone. VIDEO
Fighters of the 126th Odessa Terrodefense Brigade published a video recording of the successful operation of a combat drone.
As reported by Censor.NET, the recording recorded the moment the ammunition hit two occupants.
