In Kharkiv region, Guardsmen have set up positions and are preparing to repulse invaders in event of repeated offensive attempt. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, the Guardsmen have set up positions and are preparing to repel the Russian invaders if they try to attack again.
As Censor.NET reports, not only the battle formations are ready for defense, but also the living conditions of the fighters. This is stated in a special story published on the page of the eastern operational-territorial association of the NGU on social networks.
