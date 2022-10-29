For the first time during war: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy an entire Russian battery of 5 152 mm Msta-S self-propelled artillery systems. VIDEO

For the first time during war: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed an entire battery of 5 152 mm Msta-S self-propelled artillery systems in Nevske village, Luhansk region. Two trucks that transported battery’s ammunition were also destroyed.

It was reported in Telegam-channel of the Main Editor of Censor.NЕТ Yuriy Butusov.

"The self-propelled artillery systems were destroyed, judging by the shield location, simultaneously. Probably, as a result of hitting all combat vehicles at once with M142 HIMARS MLRS missiles. This unprecedented event took place recently, during the Ukrainian offensive in Luhansk region. The Russian command deployed defense around Nevske, but Ukrainian troops defeated them. An important factor of success was the counter-battery struggle," the journalist said.

