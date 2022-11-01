ENG
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed tank hidden by occupiers in dilapidated house. VIDEO

In the Kherson region, aerial reconnaissance and gunners destroyed an enemy tank hidden by the occupiers in a dilapidated house.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video recording of the coordinated work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social networks.

