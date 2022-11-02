ENG
Combat drone targeted group of Russian invaders. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers targeted a group of Russian occupiers with the help of a combat drone.

As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks. The recording shows that the enemy group included at least 9 occupiers.

