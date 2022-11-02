Combat drone targeted group of Russian invaders. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers targeted a group of Russian occupiers with the help of a combat drone.
As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks. The recording shows that the enemy group included at least 9 occupiers.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password