Ukrainian soldier destroyed enemy tank with shot from ATGM at close range. VIDEO

A soldier of the 95th separate amphibious assault brigade destroyed an enemy tank at close range by firing an ATGM.

As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of a successful attack by a paratrooper was published on social networks.

