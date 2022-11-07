ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12153 visitors online
News Video War
14 707 14

Soldiers of 72nd SMB destroy Russian tanks and IFVs. VIDEO

Fighters of the Belotserk 72nd SMB named after the Black Zaporozhets destroyed Russian tanks and IFVs in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, the result of the successful work of the Ukrainian defenders was published on Facebook page of the 72nd SMB named after the Black Zaporozhets.

Read more: Ukrainian paratrooper about battles in Luhansk region and Donetsk region: "We destroyed one and half thousand manpower and more than hundred combat vehicles of occupiers". VIDEO

The video clearly shows two Russian T-72B3 tanks and three IFV-2 infantry fighting vehicles damaged by artillery, ATGMs and explosives.

Author: 

Russian Army (9088) elimination (5073) arms (859) 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (68)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 