Soldiers of 72nd SMB destroy Russian tanks and IFVs. VIDEO

Fighters of the Belotserk 72nd SMB named after the Black Zaporozhets destroyed Russian tanks and IFVs in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, the result of the successful work of the Ukrainian defenders was published on Facebook page of the 72nd SMB named after the Black Zaporozhets.

The video clearly shows two Russian T-72B3 tanks and three IFV-2 infantry fighting vehicles damaged by artillery, ATGMs and explosives.