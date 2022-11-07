ENG
In Luhansk region, paratroopers destroyed enemy equipment along with crew. VIDEO

In the Luhansk region, Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed armored vehicles together with the invaders.

The Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"In Luhansk Oblast, in one of the areas of the execution of combat missions, gunners of the 25th separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine demilitarized the Russian occupiers," the message reads.

The video shows the effective work of Ukrainian army troops in destroying the enemy's armored vehicles together with the crew.

