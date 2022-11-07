ENG
"National Bayraktars" destroy Russian armored vehicles on frontline. VIDEO

Turkish attack drones "Bayraktar", for which Ukrainians raised funds this summer, are already destroying Russian armored vehicles at frontline.

The corespondent video was published by Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Tryascia", "Kovinka" and "Khalepa" smash the enemy until the shards! But Bayraktar is just a machine. And the main thing here is a Ukrainian warrior who controls and directs it," the post reads.

The video shows several episodes of "Bayraktars" hitting Russian tanks.

drone (1648) bayraktars (48)
