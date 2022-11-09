Ukrainian soldiers destroyed enemy APC. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy APC.
According to Censor.NET, human rights activist Olha Reshetylova published a video recording the moment of the armored car catching fire and the ammunition detonation on her social media page.
