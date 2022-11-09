ENG
Doctors officially confirmed traitor Stremousov’s death

On November 9, doctors officially confirmed death of Kirill Stremousov, a traitor, who held a leading position in Kherson region occupation authorities.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to social media.

This was reported by the "Ministry of Health" of the region.

According to doctors, two more people were injured in the accident, they are being provided with necessary assistance.

