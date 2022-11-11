Column of Ukrainian soldiers in Kherson. VIDEO
A video was published on the network, which captures the moment when one of the Ukrainian units walks down Kherson street.
As reported by Censor.NET, the recording shows Kherson people welcoming the soldiers with flowers and Ukrainian flags.
