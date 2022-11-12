ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9824 visitors online
News Video Russian aggression against Ukraine War
40 785 104

Grandmother in Kherson meets her grandson-liberator on her knees. VIDEO

Footage of the meeting of the grandson - a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with his grandmother in liberated Kherson - got into the network.

As Censor.NET informs, the footage is published on social networks.

"The Ukrainian soldier enters his house in Kherson, where he is met by his grandmother," the message states.

To tears...

Watch more: People sing national anthem of Ukraine on main square of Kherson live on CNN. VIDEO


Украинский воин заходит в свой дом в Херсоне где его встречает родная бабушка. pic.twitter.com/1w8r7n9ahe

— Харьков даст пи@ды рашистам! (@kharkiv_warnews) November 12, 2022

Author: 

release (155) Kherson (1263) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3017)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 