Grandmother in Kherson meets her grandson-liberator on her knees. VIDEO
Footage of the meeting of the grandson - a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with his grandmother in liberated Kherson - got into the network.
As Censor.NET informs, the footage is published on social networks.
"The Ukrainian soldier enters his house in Kherson, where he is met by his grandmother," the message states.
To tears...
— Харьков даст пи@ды рашистам! (@kharkiv_warnews) November 12, 2022
Украинский воин заходит в свой дом в Херсоне где его встречает родная бабушка. pic.twitter.com/1w8r7n9ahe
