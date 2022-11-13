Ukrainians continue to identify traitors who support the Russian occupiers. In particular, they recognized Oleksandr Luzyanin, who took part in the celebration of the Occupiers Day of the Russian Navy in the so-called People of Yakimov, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was told by Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anataliy Shtefan with the call sign Shtirlitz, Censor.NET reports.

"Let's go back to the day of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the so-called Yakimivtsi of the Zaporizhzhia region...

Meet Oleksandr Georgiyovich Luzyanin.

A very close acquaintance of mine from a past life. Yes, unfortunately, this happens in life, but I have no tolerance and concessions towards enemies and their aids. Even if these are people close to you - there can be no exception. The enemy is a full stop.

He worked in the dentistry of the Yakymiv hospital, was a respectable person among his fellow villagers, but for the rest of his life he remained a quiet supporter of Russia and was already openly a sovkodrocher. All the guts came out during the occupation.

They celebrated the Russian holiday immediately in Yakymivka, then went and unfurled the tricolor on the square in Melitopol. Then they rested with the occupation authorities and the ruscists in Kyrylivka at the squeezed-out base "Diana" Kosa Peresyp with flags of the military, tricolors and slogans "Hurray". At a time when the enemy was shelling the peaceful cities of Ukraine, civilians, and was relentlessly mocking and persecuting the patriots on the so-called territories

When you bastards celebrated the Russian holiday, on those days the Decrees contained the names of 51 Ukrainian soldiers who were awarded posthumously...

All scum in the video and photos have been identified, the materials will be handed over to law enforcement agencies. You chose your sentence yourself," Stefan said.


















