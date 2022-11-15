Russian T-62 tank, which was built 55 years ago, was won in fight by Ukrainian fighters. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers showed the captured enemy tank T-62, which was built 55 years ago.

According to Censor.NET, the old model tank was built way back in 1967.

"This video shows a trophy T-62 from Katsap. It would seem that it is no longer interesting, but now it is interesting not to ascertain the model of the tank itself, but its year of manufacture. This one, for example, is a 1967 model. The second army in the world...", the fighters write in the post.

