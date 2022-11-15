Moment enemy missile hit object in Kyiv region. VIDEO
The Russian occupiers hit one of the objects in the Kyiv region with a rocket.
As reported by Censor.NET, the video recording of the moment of the explosion was published by the head of the Kyiv region police Andrii Nebytov.
"An enemy attack on one of the populated areas of the region. The police of the Kyiv region are recording the consequences of the enemy missile attack. As a result of the fall of the missile, a ravine was formed, and non-residential buildings were destroyed. Fortunately, there were no victims," Nebytov writes.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password