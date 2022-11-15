Rashists made planned attack on objects of energy infrastructure

Russian terrorists launched another planned attack on energy infrastructure facilities. The situation is critical.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The greatest number of hits were recorded in the center and north of the country. The situation in the capital is complicated; special schedules for emergency shutdowns are introduced. Ukrenergo is forced to initiate emergency power shutdowns to balance the power system and avoid equipment accidents," the message says.

According to him, the stabilization shutdown schedules are currently not in effect. Use electricity sparingly and keep it up! The terrorists will still be defeated.

Read more: Enemy hit critical infrastructure facility in Rivne, - Mayor Tretyak