Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two enemy 2C4 "Tiulpan" mortar systems. VIDEO
Aerial scouts together with the artillery support unit destroyed two self-propelled mortars of caliber 240 millimeters 2S4 "Tiulpan".
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks.
