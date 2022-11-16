ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 82,710 people (+630 per day), 2,871 tanks, 1,860 artillery systems, 5,797 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

рф

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 15, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 82,710 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 16/11 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 82,710 (+630) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 2871 (+10) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 5797 (+24) units,
  • artillery systems - 1860 (+10) units,
  • MLRS - 393 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 209 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 278 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 261 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1525 (+14),
  • cruise missiles - 3474 (+75),
  • ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4360 (+9) units,
  • special equipment - 160 (+0).

Read more: Navy soldiers eliminated 12 invaders and destroyed 2 Russian UAVs

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman, Avdiivka, and Bakhmut directions. The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.

