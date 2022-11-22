ENG
Destruction of enemy machine gun settlement with ATGM. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the position of enemy machine gunners with the help of an anti-tank missile system.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video recording of an accurate hit by a guided missile on social networks.

WARNING! Profanity!

