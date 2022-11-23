ENG
Combat drone destroys occupier wrapped in black polyethylene film. VIDEO

Fighters of the 30th SMB named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozky destroyed the Russian occupier with the help of a combat drone.

As Censor.NET reports, the occupier was destroyed in the direction of Bakhmut. It is noteworthy that the invader made a place on the battlefield out of black polyethylene film.

