Artillerymen destroy enemy infantry in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillerymen accurately hit the positions of the enemy infantry unit near Bakhmut.

According to Censor.NET, judging by the video that the fighters published on social networks, part of the occupiers were destroyed by artillery fire, and some apparently had to flee.

"The process of turning the occupiers into minced meat. The Bakhmut direction," the fighters wrote in the comments to the video.

