ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7321 visitors online
News Video War
23 566 13

Artillerymen destroy enemy infantry in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillerymen accurately hit the positions of the enemy infantry unit near Bakhmut.

According to Censor.NET, judging by the video that the fighters published on social networks, part of the occupiers were destroyed by artillery fire, and some apparently had to flee.

"The process of turning the occupiers into minced meat. The Bakhmut direction," the fighters wrote in the comments to the video.

Read more: Air Force destroyed Russian bomber and attack aircraft

Author: 

Russian Army (9512) elimination (5396) Bakhmut (800)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 