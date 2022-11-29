Air Force destroyed Russian bomber and attack aircraft
Units of the Air Force of the AFU destroyed two enemy aircraft.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Air Force Command.
On November 28, around 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian planes:
- Su-24m bomber in the Lysychansk direction;
- Su-25 attack aircraft at Bakhmutske," the message says.
