ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8038 visitors online
News War
13 450 9

Air Force destroyed Russian bomber and attack aircraft

су

Units of the Air Force of the AFU destroyed two enemy aircraft.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Air Force Command.

On November 28, around 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian planes:

- Su-24m bomber in the Lysychansk direction;
- Su-25 attack aircraft at Bakhmutske," the message says.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 88,380 people, 280 aircraft, 2,911 tanks, 1,901 artillery systems, 5,866 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

air force (567) elimination (5396) Air forces (1546)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 