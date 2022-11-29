Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 88,380 people, 280 aircraft, 2,911 tanks, 1,901 artillery systems, 5,866 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 29, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 88,380 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 29.11 are approximately:
- personnel - about 88,380 (+480) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 2911 (+3) units,
- armored fighting vehicles - 5866 (+5) units,
- artillery systems - 1901 (+2) units,
- MLRS - 395 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 209 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 280 (+2) units,
- helicopters - 261 (+0) units,
- UAV of operational-tactical level - 1555 (+0),
- cruise missiles - 531 (+0),
- Warships - 16 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4423 (+7) units,
- special equipment - 163 (+0).
"The data is being verified," the message reads.
