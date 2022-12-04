Weather favors AFU in Svatove and Kreminna directions. We are waiting for positive news, - Haidai. ВIДЕО

Frosty weather favors the advance of the Ukrainian military in certain directions in the Luhansk region.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"The weather is in favor of our military in the Swativ and Kremin directions. We are waiting for positive news in the near future that will allow us to develop the Armed Forces' success," the message says.

According to Haidai, the Russians are using artillery and aviation in the Bakhmut direction, in particular in the Bilohorivka area, and are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces.

"In Bilohorivka, the situation is the most difficult, but our village is ours, our defenders repel round-the-clock enemy attacks," he informs.

"Guerrillas in the Luhansk region regularly tell us where to aim our artillery," Haidai adds.

