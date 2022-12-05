ENG
Fighters won rare Russian T-90 "Proryv" tank. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers captured a rare enemy T-90 "Proryv" tank.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters showed their trophy on social networks.

The T-90M "Proryv" tank was adopted by the Russian army in 2019. The first batch arrived to the troops in April 2020. The next batch arrived at the beginning of March 2021. It is known that as of the beginning of 2021, contracts have been concluded for the modernization of more than 130 T-90 tanks to the T-90M level.

