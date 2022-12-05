Invaders are unsuccessfully trying to destroy Ukrainian drone "Leleka-100". VIDEO
The Russian occupiers tried to destroy the Ukrainian reconnaissance drone "Leleka-100".
As Censor.NET reports, the destruction attempts were recorded by the camera of the UAV itself. Judging by the recording, the UAV was hit twice, but it continued to operate.
"Ruscists are unsuccessfully trying to destroy the "Leleka-100", one of the best brigade-level reconnaissance drones," the author of the publication writes in the comments to the video.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password