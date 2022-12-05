Invaders are unsuccessfully trying to destroy Ukrainian drone "Leleka-100". VIDEO

The Russian occupiers tried to destroy the Ukrainian reconnaissance drone "Leleka-100".

As Censor.NET reports, the destruction attempts were recorded by the camera of the UAV itself. Judging by the recording, the UAV was hit twice, but it continued to operate.

"Ruscists are unsuccessfully trying to destroy the "Leleka-100", one of the best brigade-level reconnaissance drones," the author of the publication writes in the comments to the video.

