In occupied Donbas, there was road accident with Russian soldiers, 16 people died. VIDEO
On the road between the occupied Shakhtarsk and Torez in Donbas, a road accident occurred with the participation of the Russian military. As a result, 16 of them died, and three are in intensive care in serious condition.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.
According to Russian mass media, a truck and a minibus collided with military personnel in the Shakhtarsky district of the Donetsk region.
"A truck with military personnel and a minibus collided in the DPR, 16 people died, three more were injured...Three of the victims are in intensive care in a serious condition," the report said.
