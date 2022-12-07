ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4202 visitors online
News Video Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas
17 523 50

In occupied Donbas, there was road accident with Russian soldiers, 16 people died. VIDEO

On the road between the occupied Shakhtarsk and Torez in Donbas, a road accident occurred with the participation of the Russian military. As a result, 16 of them died, and three are in intensive care in serious condition.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

According to Russian mass media, a truck and a minibus collided with military personnel in the Shakhtarsky district of the Donetsk region.

"A truck with military personnel and a minibus collided in the DPR, 16 people died, three more were injured...Three of the victims are in intensive care in a serious condition," the report said.

Watch more: Occupiers are carrying bodies of liquidated mobilizers from their positions on carts. VIDEO

Author: 

Accident (348) Donbas (4712) servicemen (1273)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 