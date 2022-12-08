Crew of Ukrainian armored car is fighting invaders. VIDEO
A video recording of the combat work of the crew of the Ukrainian armored vehicle has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the video recording was made from inside the armored car. Ukrainian fighters are probably firing from a 30-millimeter cannon or a heavy-caliber machine gun.
