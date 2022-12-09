Russian occupants have actually destroyed Bakhmut, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 289th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The corespondent video was posted by Presidental office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The frontline situation remains very difficult in the key areas of Donbas - Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna... There is no living place left on the ground in these areas that is not damaged by shells and fire. The occupants have actually destroyed Bakhmut - another city of Donbas, which the Russian army turned into scorched ruins.

I am grateful to all our heroes, all soldiers and commanders who hold the front in these areas, repel attacks and inflict tangible losses to the enemy - in response to the hell that has entered Ukraine under the Russian flag... Every day of our Defense Forces' heroic resistance, of our entire nation, brings closer the day when the whole Ukraine will finally feel victory, victory and peace. Real, secure peace," Zelensky said.

