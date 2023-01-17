ENG
Soldiers of 92nd SMB destroy enemy tank near Svatove. VIDEO

On January 17, the soldiers of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Ivan Sirko destroyed an enemy tank near Svatove.

The 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Chief Ataman Ivan Sirko together with the "AHILLES" artillery aerial reconnaissance company eliminated an enemy tank near Svatove.

💥 92 ОМБР ім. кошового отамана Івана Сірка спільно з ротою артилерійської аеророзвідки "АХІЛЛЕС" ліквідували ворожий танк поблизу Сватового https://t.co/hHL0omhNlQ pic.twitter.com/MoWjvJwbp1

— Цензор.НЕТ ✍️ (@censor_net) January 17, 2023

Author: 

tank (1077) Svatove (40) 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (124)
