ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14232 visitors online
News Video
12 973 29

In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Kyiv, they said goodbye to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrsky, and other employees of the ministry who died in the plane crash in Brovary.

The farewell took place in the Ukrainian House, the correspondent of Censor.NET reports.

Relatives and friends, friends, colleagues, and the leadership of the country came to honor the memory of the dead at their coffins. In particular, the ceremony was attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky with his wife Olena, Deputy Chairman of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Chairman of the Ukrainian People's Republic of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Metropolitan Epiphany of the OCU, Head of the UGCC Svyatoslav Shevchuk.

Denys Monastyrsky, Yevhen Yenin, Mykhailo Pavlushko, and Mykola Anatsky are buried at the Baikove cemetery in Kyiv. The funeral of Tetyana Shutyak and Andrii Marynchenko will be held in Khmelnytskyi and Kanev. The farewell ceremony and funeral of the helicopter crew will take place today in Nizhyn.

The author of the photo and video is Oleh Bohachuk

See more: Mi-8 helicopter crashed and burned in Magadan region of Russian Federation. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 01
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 02
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 03
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 04
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 05
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 06
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 07
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 08
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 09
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 10
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 11
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 12
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 13
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 14
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 15
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 16
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 17
In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held 18

It will be reminded, on the morning of January 18 in Brovary, an aircraft crashed into a social infrastructure object. Later it became known that the rotorcraft fell near a kindergarten and a residential building.

Later it became known that the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died as a result of the plane crash. According to detailed information, after the identification, 14 dead people were found at the place of the helicopter crash, including 1 child and 9 people who were on board. 25 people were injured.

Author: 

plane crash (175) Brovary (36) funeral (171) Oleh Bohachuk (241) Yenin (28) Monastyrsky (37)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 