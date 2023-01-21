In Kyiv, farewell to leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who died in plane crash in Brovary, was held. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Kyiv, they said goodbye to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrsky, and other employees of the ministry who died in the plane crash in Brovary.

The farewell took place in the Ukrainian House, the correspondent of Censor.NET reports.

Relatives and friends, friends, colleagues, and the leadership of the country came to honor the memory of the dead at their coffins. In particular, the ceremony was attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky with his wife Olena, Deputy Chairman of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Chairman of the Ukrainian People's Republic of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Metropolitan Epiphany of the OCU, Head of the UGCC Svyatoslav Shevchuk.

Denys Monastyrsky, Yevhen Yenin, Mykhailo Pavlushko, and Mykola Anatsky are buried at the Baikove cemetery in Kyiv. The funeral of Tetyana Shutyak and Andrii Marynchenko will be held in Khmelnytskyi and Kanev. The farewell ceremony and funeral of the helicopter crew will take place today in Nizhyn.

The author of the photo and video is Oleh Bohachuk

It will be reminded, on the morning of January 18 in Brovary, an aircraft crashed into a social infrastructure object. Later it became known that the rotorcraft fell near a kindergarten and a residential building.

Later it became known that the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died as a result of the plane crash. According to detailed information, after the identification, 14 dead people were found at the place of the helicopter crash, including 1 child and 9 people who were on board. 25 people were injured.