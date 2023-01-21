ENG
National Guardsmen destroy enemy’s warehouse in Donetsk region. VIDEO

On January 21, the National Guard released footage of Ukrainian soldiers destroying an enemy ammunition depot.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of National Guard.

The statement reads: "Near the village of Spirne in Donetsk region, the Kalynivka Regiment of the National Guard destroyed a dozen occupiers and ammunition with one artillery shot.

The enemy ammunition was detonating for a long time, which helped the occupiers achieve their ultimate goal of staying on our land - to stay there forever."

