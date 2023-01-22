Ukrainian soldiers of 54th SMB destroyed enemy warehouse with ammunition. VIDEO
Volunteer and showman Serhiy Prytula made public information about how a warehouse with enemy ammunition was destroyed with the help of a drone, which the donors of the volunteer’s fund were referring to.
As Censor.NET informs, he wrote about it on Facebook.
Prytula noted: "The film company "Nash z vamy Mavik" presents the short film "Pryletilo".
Cast:
- The victorious 59th brigade and one of the artillery divisions
- Mavik, which you and I purchased and handed over to them
- Russian occupiers who thought: "It's not such a bad day, we work at the warehouse, what can happen?".
Enjoy!"
Prytula also emphasized: "Thank you to everyone who joins the strengthening of the Armed Forces!!! You can join here."
