Downed tank, 5 armored personnel carriers and 30 occupants - results of Russian "offensive" in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff released footage showing the results of a failed Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia direction.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in AFU General Staff official Facebook.
"The video shows the occupants' "offensive" in the Zaporizhzhia direction. 5 armored personnel carriers, an enemy tank and about 30 invaders were eliminated.
While Russian propagandists in their sick imagination are "capturing" the settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, the regional defense forces are calmly and confidently destroying enemy equipment and manpower, occupying enemy positions," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password