Downed tank, 5 armored personnel carriers and 30 occupants - results of Russian "offensive" in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff released footage showing the results of a failed Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia direction.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in AFU General Staff official Facebook.

"The video shows the occupants' "offensive" in the Zaporizhzhia direction. 5 armored personnel carriers, an enemy tank and about 30 invaders were eliminated.

While Russian propagandists in their sick imagination are "capturing" the settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, the regional defense forces are calmly and confidently destroying enemy equipment and manpower, occupying enemy positions," the statement said.

Read more: Russian invaders tried to attack in small groups in Zaporizhzhia region, but were rejected - Ukrainian Defense Forces

