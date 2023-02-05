Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russia’s nuclear industry - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed Ukrainians on February 5 in a traditional video format.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, the address was posted on Zelensky official Facebook page.

The Ukrainian President noted: "Today we have another sanctions step of our country against the terrorist state. The decision of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry has been put into effect. And this is not the last decision regarding this industry. The point of our steps is also to support the efforts of our diplomats to extend global sanctions to this part of the Russian aggression machine.

Russia is the only state in the world that allows its military to shell nuclear power plants and use nuclear power plants as a cover for shelling. Russian missiles have repeatedly followed trajectories over Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

Also, the terrorist state uses the nuclear industry as one of the elements of external expansion to put pressure on other states and to create corresponding threats to the sovereignty of other countries. All of these are sufficient reasons for Russia's nuclear industry to be put under global sanctions. And we are working on this with our partners."

Read more: PO and MFA commented on information about Putin’s "promise" not to kill Zelensky: "Don’t be fooled: he is master liar"