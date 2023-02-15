ENG
Destruction of enemy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepek" near Vuhledar. VIDEO

Gunners of the 72nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are holding positions near Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, hit the enemy TOS-1A "Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower system with a precise strike.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian soldiers published a video of the successful attack on social networks.

"This is how our defenders from the 72nd SMB, in cooperation with their comrades, took and negated Solntsepek," the comment to the video reads.

