Biden’s address in Warsaw. VIDEO

In the evening of February 21, US President Joe Biden addressed the Poles in Warsaw.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by Radio Liberty.

In his address, Biden emphasized that the United States will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary. He spoke about the extremely powerful unity within NATO and thanked the Poles who sheltered Ukrainian refugees.

Author: 

