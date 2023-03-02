Russians are shelling Kherson with prohibited cluster charges from "Uragan", - Police. VIDEO

Citizens are urged not to approach such charges, as they may explode at any moment.

As reported by Censor.NET, the police of the Kherson region reported this.

"The other day, the police recorded the shelling of Kherson with cluster charges for the Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems. Such charges are very dangerous and prohibited by international law," the report says.

Law enforcement officers advise to stay in shelters during shelling and not to approach those charges that have not detonated. After all, the latter have self-destruction mechanisms and can explode at any moment.

"If you find cluster munitions, shells, MLRS charges or other potentially dangerous items, be sure to report it to the police or rescuers. Do not do rash actions, remember: your life is the most valuable thing," the police added.

Watch more: Russian occupiers do not stop shelling Kherson region, 4 people were killed, 5 more were injured, - RMA. VIDEO