ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11382 visitors online
News Video War
26 241 32

The Sun shows how Ukrainian drones blow up Russian tanks. VIDEO

The British edition of The Sun showed Ukrainian soldiers destroying two Russian tanks with the help of drones.

Corresponding video was published on YouTube channel of edition, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Ukrainian drones blow up Russian tanks with a massive explosion after dropping explosives into open hatches with high precision. In this dramatic footage, two armored Russian tanks explode after being hit hard," the video description reads.

Watch more: Drone drops grenade into trench with six occupiers. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9233) tank (1087) elimination (5187) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2926) drones (2418)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 