The Sun shows how Ukrainian drones blow up Russian tanks. VIDEO

The British edition of The Sun showed Ukrainian soldiers destroying two Russian tanks with the help of drones.

Corresponding video was published on YouTube channel of edition, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Ukrainian drones blow up Russian tanks with a massive explosion after dropping explosives into open hatches with high precision. In this dramatic footage, two armored Russian tanks explode after being hit hard," the video description reads.

