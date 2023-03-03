SOF fighters eliminated five occupiers near Bakhmut. PHOTOS

During a reconnaissance operation, SOF fighters eliminated five occupiers in the direction of Bakhmut.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov writes about this on his page in social networks and publishes a video of the result of the attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

"The result of the work of the special purpose group of the SOF of Ukraine in the direction of Bakhmut. Five Russian occupiers will never return home. The future "cargo-200" was discovered by the operators of the Special Operations Forces during a special reconnaissance. The enemy group was destroyed quickly," Butusov writes in the comments.

See more: Cars with police officers and volunteers came under enemy fire in Kherson region, there are wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS