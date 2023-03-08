Zelensky met with UN Secretary General Guterres. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is in Kyiv on a visit.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"I am glad to welcome today in Kyiv - for the third time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression - the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the UN delegation," the president's post reads.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of the fact that it is in Kyiv that discussions are ongoing to restore peace, international security and the full force of the UN Charter.

It will be recalled that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in the capital of Ukraine on an official visit on March 8. This is the third visit of Guterres to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

It is expected that the main topic of negotiations between the UN Secretary General and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, will be the continuation of the "grain agreement".