Defense Forces are preparing a "Zugzwang" for Russians, - Syrskyi. VIDEO

Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything possible to ensure that Russian invaders find themselves in a zugzwang situation on battlefield.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the Commander of the Ukrainian Land Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, in his Telegram.

"Zugzwang in chess is a situation where any move by a player leads to a worsening of his position. We are doing everything to make sure that the enemy is in such a situation in this war. The defense forces are working. We are proud of every soldier and commander," noted Syrskyi.

