Today, Russian missiles took lives of six Ukrainians, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 379th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The corresponding video was posted by Presidental Press Service, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today I held several meetings on the consequences of the massive attack on our infrastructure. Another attempt by the terrorist state to fight against civilization has resulted in temporary power, heat and water cut-offs in some of our regions and cities. Russian missiles have claimed the lives of six Ukrainians today. My condolences to the families...

Restoration work at power facilities has been going on all day. Kharkiv and Zhytomyr region are the most difficult. It is also difficult in Odesa, Dnipro region, Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia. Repair crews, power engineers, local authorities, and the central government will work as long as necessary to restore power to the cities and districts where there are problems.

I thank everyone who is working on this. We have already shown what Ukraine is capable of. And no matter how much Russia does, our country and people will not be in chains. Neither missiles nor Russia's atrocities will work.

I want to thank all the soldiers of our Air Force today. And especially to the 138th Dnipro, 160th Odesa and 208th Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigades, which distinguished themselves in the defense against this Russian attack. Thank you, warriors! I am also grateful to everyone in the world who realizes how important it is to give full protection to the Ukrainian sky, and to everyone who is ready to help us in guaranteeing normal life.

Glory to all those who are fighting for Ukraine right now: Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Kupyansk, Lyman and the entire Donbas! Our Zaporizhzhia, Nikopol, Kherson region! Glory to all those who are defending our Sumy, our Chernihiv, our Kharkiv, all our cities and communities, and our border! Glory to every Ukrainian defender whose courage is the life of Ukraine! Eternal and bright memory to all those whom this war and Russia have taken from us! There is no other choice but to win," Zelenskyy said.