On the evening of March 14, a powerful explosion rang out in the center of Melitopol, occupied by the Russians, in the area of Heroiv Ukrainy Street. Probably, a car with an official of the occupation authorities was blown up.

As Censor.NET informs, the mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, said that the car exploded. At the same time, he published the first footage from the scene.

"A car is on fire in the center of Melitopol," the mayor captioned one of the videos.

RIA Melitopol informs that, according to preliminary information, a car was blown up in Melitopol at the address Heroiv Ukrainy, 48. The explosion occurred in the courtyard of a nine-story residential building.

Meanwhile, the traitor Volodymyr Rogov said that two people were injured as a result of the explosion: a man and a woman, both were hospitalized. According to him, the detonation was carried out with the help of an improvised explosive device.

The stavlenik of the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhia region stated that "according to preliminary data, the force of the explosion that destroyed the car in the area of the market on Kirova Street was about 1 kg of explosive substance in TNT equivalent."

