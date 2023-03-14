There is a clear position of Headquarters - to strengthen Bakhmut direction, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 384th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Hundreds of thousands of our people have become Ukrainian volunteers since February 24 and since 2014 and are defending Ukraine from Russian aggression. Millions are helping! They are looking for everything necessary for defense, treating and rehabilitating wounded, rescuing after Russian strikes, working for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians.

The strength of our Defense and Security Forces lies in the strength of our people. And the strength of Ukrainians and the state as a whole is based on the fact that Ukrainians become warriors at a crucial time: they do not get lost but fight, they do not look for someone else's but do everything to fight for their own.

We will win this war. We are doing everything for this. We support each other. We are strengthening the state. We are uniting the world for our victory. Which consists, in fact, of the actions of all those who are fighting for Ukraine, who are fighting for our country and for their brothers-in-arms, who are doing everything to not give up our land or Ukrainian glory to the enemy.

He also held a meeting of the Stavka. Reports from the Chief of the Army, intelligence, and direction commanders. The main focus was on the Khortytsia and Bakhmut junction. There is a clear position of the entire Headquarters: to strengthen this area, to destroy the occupier as much as possible.

Then General Tarnavsky reported on Tavria - part of the Donetsk direction, part of the southern direction. General Moskalev reported on the situation for the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center. General Nayev reported on the situation in the North. Of course, we are constantly working on the supply of ammunition and weapons at the Headquarters," Zelenskyy said.

