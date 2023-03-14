At Headquarters of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, joint position was expressed regarding further maintenance and protection of Bakhmut, - PO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held another meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Tuesday.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the President's Office.

As noted, the members of the Headquarters listened to the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the commanders of operational-strategic groups of troops about the current situation at the front.

"Having considered the progress of the defense operation in the Bakhmut region, all members of the Staff expressed a common position regarding the further maintenance and protection of the city of Bakhmut," the message reads.

According to PO, the meeting also analyzed the provision of weapons and ammunition to units of the defense forces on the front line.

The rates and volumes of the receipt of equipment and weapons from Ukraine's partners and their distribution by military groups were discussed separately.

The meeting was attended by: Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, commanders of military branches and operational areas. The meeting of the Stavka was also attended by members of the government, heads of law enforcement agencies and law enforcement agencies.