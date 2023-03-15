Enemy assault group near Avdiivka was destroyed. VIDEO

Fighters of the 3rd motorized infantry company and the reconnaissance platoon of the motorized infantry platoon of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh eliminated an assault group of invaders near Avdiivka.

Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, published the video recording the results of the successful fight on his social media page. There are at least seven destroyed occupiers on the record.

"The Russian assault group was destroyed by soldiers of the 3rd motorized infantry company and the reconnaissance platoon of the motorized infantry platoon of the 53rd mechanized brigade near Avdiivka," Butusov writes in the comments to the video.

Watch more: Ukrainian tank destroys positions of occupiers from distance of 20 meters. VIDEO