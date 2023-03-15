Mykolaiv paratroopers repelled assault on positions and destroyed tank near Donetsk. VIDEO

Paratroopers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade repelled the attack of the invaders and destroyed an enemy tank near Donetsk.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, publishes a video recording of the results of the battle with the Russian invaders on his page on the social network.

"Our positions are attacked here every day. To knock out the paratroopers, the enemy often uses armored vehicles: tanks, APCs, IFVs. That time, the enemy attacked the positions along with infantry with a tank. The video already shows the consequences of the combat work of anti-tank soldiers of the 79th, who hit an enemy combat vehicle with an anti-tank missile complex. The artillery of the paratroopers completed the work, forcing the enemy infantry to retreat," the comment to the video states.

